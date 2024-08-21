North Bend/Coos Bay to host OSAA Volleyball State Championships

OREGON – The OSAA State Volleyball Championships are moving to a new location this fall.

According to the association, the OSAA / OnPoint Community Credit Union Girls Volleyball 4A/3A State Championships will be held at North Bend and Marshfield high schools for the first time in November.

For the past two years the championships have been held at Springfield High School.

Marshfield and North Bend will be hosting because according to OSAA, no college venues were available for the tournaments. As an alternative, Marshfield Athletic Director Greg Mulkey suggested the two high schools for the volleyball championships since Marshfield has had such success hosting the 3A basketball tournament.

The location isn’t the only change that players, coaches, and attendees can expect. A different format will be rolled out at this year’s championships.

According to OSAA, the tournaments will run as single-court events rather than the previously played two matches side-by-side for all but the state finals.

North Bend High School will host the 4A level while the 3A level tournaments will take place at Marshfield. The championships are set to take place on November 8 and 9.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.