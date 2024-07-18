North Bend Police Department launching 2 automatic license plate readers

NORTH BEND, Ore. – The North Bend Police Department now has two speed alert trailers with Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) and messaging capabilities.

According to the department, the trailers cost just over $55,000 and were purchased with money obtained through the federal American Rescue Plan Act grant.

“We are excited to integrate the SpeedAlert 24 trailers with ALPR technology into our traffic safety efforts,” Chief of Police Cal Mitts said. “This state-of-the-art equipment will greatly enhance our patrol officers’ ability to monitor traffic, gather critical data, and respond to community concerns. It’s important for the public to know that these trailers are not intended to issue speeding citations via mail. Instead, they serve as an educational tool to inform drivers of their speed and collect valuable data. This information will help us identify and address problem areas, ultimately making our roads safer for everyone.”

Training on the new equipment begins next week before the trailers will be utilized out in the community.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.