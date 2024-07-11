North Bend’s July Jubilee returns for the first time since pandemic

NORTH BEND, Ore. – The City of North Bend is announcing the return of its July Jubilee, just in time to celebrate the city’s 121st birthday.

The jubilee began in 1983 but has been on hiatus since 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Running from July 12 to the 14, this year’s theme is ‘A New Vision.’

The 2024 July Jubilee Ambassador Court was appointed by the city earlier this week. Students in the court will represent North Bend at various events throughout the year, not to mention making an appearance during the jubilee.

This year’s July Jubilee Ambassador Court includes Clara Messner, Sophia Ryan, Addie Hanson, Juliana De La Torre, and Addyson Garrett.

Festivities including a Sip N Stroll, 5K walk or run, Disc Golf Tournament, Softball Game and much more will be happening all weekend long.

For a full schedule of activities and more information visit the City of North Bend’s July Jubilee webpage.

