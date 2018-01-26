North Carolina Amber Alert enters day three

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WRAL) – The search for a missing 4-year-old North Carolina boy entered its third day Friday.
Raul Johnson, who was last seen Wednesday morning, is described as being Hispanic, 3 feet tall and weighing 38 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. The child was last seen wearing his pajamas, which were described as a white-and-orange striped shirt with tigers on it and white pants with rocket ships on them.
Authorities said Raul’s grandfather was watching him at about 11 a.m. Wednesday when he lost track of the boy. When the grandfather couldn’t find Raul after about 20 minutes, he contacted police, and an Amber Alert was issued.
Raul’s mother, Annie Johnson, said the boy’s grandfather was cooking in the kitchen when he lost track of the child.
A dive crew on Thursday was searching a pond near where Raul was last seen after police dogs tracked the boy’s scent there.
“The most reliable information we have had is the information that has been given to us by our K9s,” said Sherriff Ralph Kersey.
Kersey said three separate K9 teams followed the same path from the home to the pond.
