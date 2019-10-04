North Carolina baby allegedly traded for car

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WXII) – Three people are facing charges in Davidson County, North Carolina for allegedly swapping a baby for a car.
Tina Chavis and Vicencio Romero are accused of buying the baby girl in exchange for a ‘93 Plymouth Laser in Thomasville last year.
The couple and the baby’s mother, Alice Todd, were all in court Thursday.
Chavis and Romero told the judge they were hiring their own attorneys while the girl’s elected to use a court-appointed attorney.
They were all arrested at their respective Thomasville homes on Wednesday.
These arrests were made following a 2-month investigation that started after the child was brought to the hospital with bruising
Detectives say Chavis’ story regarding her custody of the child didn’t add up.
A man who lives in the neighborhood expressed his shock. “I just can’t believe somebody would be doing that,” said neighbor Terry Patterson. “I couldn’t believe it happened. It’s stupid. How are you going to do something dumb like that, that’s stupid but you never know what people do,”
All three are charged with unlawful sale, surrender or purchase of a minor, a felony. Their next court date is October 21st.
Investigators say more charges could be filed. They’re still looking into why the baby had bruises.