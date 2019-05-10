North Carolina mom who allegedly faked kidnapping appears in court

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WYFF/NBC) – A North Carolina woman who reported that she and her infant daughter were kidnapped is now facing charges of attempted murder after her baby was found down a ravine, alive.
Krista Madden made her first court appearance Friday.
Police said she reported that she and her 7-week-old child were kidnapped from Asheville on Thursday.
Madden was later arrested after the child was found alive down a ravine about 75-feet deep in the area.
The infant is miraculously in good condition and safe.
Deputies believe the baby was tossed inside a car seat over the embankment and fell out.
After being evaluated and interviewed, Madden was charged with first degree attempted murder, with officers saying all indications lead them to believe that she acted alone.
The 35-year-old is being held at the Henderson County detention center on a $750,000 bond.