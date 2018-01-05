North Korea accepts talks offer from South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (NBCNC) – The Winter Olympics may be thawing the cold relations between the two Koreas.
North and South leaders have officially scheduled a face-to-face meeting set for next Tuesday at a neutral location, “Truce Village,” straddling the demilitarized zone.
On the formal agenda, logistics surrounding how the North Korean athletes can compete in the Pyeongchang Games next month.
The broader hope is expanded discussions aimed at improving relations between the two countries.
In light of the meeting, South Korea and the U.S. have agreed to delay joint military exercises until after the games.
In China, the foreign minister said his country welcomes and supports these tentative steps toward alleviating tensions.
One topic everyone will be watching for closely is de-nuclearization of the North.
The South hopes Tuesday’s meeting will be a positive step in that direction.
However, Kim Jong Un has said he will never give up his country’s nuclear arsenal underscored by his increasing missile tests.
Tuesday’s meeting will be the first formal sit down of the two countries in over two years.