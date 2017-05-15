North Korea: Ballistic missile test successful

Pyongyang, North Korea (NBC News) – North Korea is boasting of a successful weekend launch of a new type of “medium long-range” ballistic rocket that can carry a heavy nuclear warhead.
It was North Korea’s seventh test this year of a missile it says can reach us military bases in the Pacific.
It flew high and long, the pride of leader Kim Jong Un, who was pictured with it and applauding its launch, according to North Korea.
It’s boasting that this rocket can carry a large and heavy nuclear warhead.
It was different because it flew high more than twelve hundred miles up, and more than 400 miles out, close to Russia.
Suggesting, say experts, that North Korea’s missile range is growing – sparking condemnation of the launch and of the leader who ordered it.
North Korea is banned from any rocket launch by the United Nations but it ignores that.
Four tests in two months have failed.
But its arsenal is growing, so too the pace of its tests and its threats to carry out a seventh nuclear test.
The US says its “strategic patience” with North Korea is over, even hinting at a pre-emptive strike.
But President Trump also said he’d be honored to meet Kim Jong Un under the right circumstances.