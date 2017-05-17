North Korea condemns U.N. Sanctions

Pyongyang, North Korea (NBC News) – On Tuesday, North Korea strongly condemned the United Nations Security Council considering further sanctions against Pyongyang following its latest ballistic missile test.
The country’s foreign ministry issued a statement claiming that the recent ballistic missile test is part of its “self-defensive” measures to strengthen nuclear deterrence power.
The ministry criticized the Security Council for questioning the north’s “self-defensive” actions while overlooking Washington’s test-fires of intercontinental ballistic missiles.
The statement was read by a state broadcaster’s newsreader