Home
North Korea condemns U.N. Sanctions

North Korea condemns U.N. Sanctions

News Politics Top Stories U.S. & World , , , ,

Pyongyang, North Korea (NBC News) – On Tuesday, North Korea strongly condemned the United Nations Security Council considering further sanctions against Pyongyang following its latest ballistic missile test.

The country’s foreign ministry issued a statement claiming that the recent ballistic missile test is part of its “self-defensive” measures to strengthen nuclear deterrence power.

The ministry criticized the Security Council for questioning the north’s “self-defensive” actions while overlooking Washington’s test-fires of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The statement was read by a state broadcaster’s newsreader

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics