North Korea denuclearization talks continue in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is holding talks in Washington with North Korea’s lead nuclear negotiator.
It’s the first visit to Washington by Kim Yong Chol since June of last year when the two finalized the first summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore.
Friday’s meeting is aimed at clearing the way for a second summit.
The talks come as efforts to negotiate North Korean denuclearization have stalled.
On Thursday, President Trump unveiled a new U.S. missile defense strategy that singled out North Korea as an ongoing threat.