North Korea missile launch officially a success

Pyongyang, North Korea (CNN) – A North Korean missile launch last weekend was deemed successful, according to U.S. Defense officials.

The successful launch, supervised by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, indicates a significant advancement in North Korea’s ballistic missile program.

According to North Korea’s official news agency, the missile flew 490 miles, but has a much higher potential range.

The missile’s re-entry was controlled and the vehicle successfully re-entered the atmosphere without burning up.

