North Korea nuclear summit breaks down

HANOI, Vietnam (NBC) – It was an an abrupt ending to the U.S.-North Korea nuclear summit.
President Trump is now on his way home after talks broke down between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Right now there are no plans for another meeting between the two.
No agreement was reached between the two leaders, but going forward the president says he still trusts Kim.
The president said he couldn’t agree to remove crushing economic sanctions against North Korea for what Kim offered in exchange. “They were willing to de-nuke a large portion of the areas that we wanted,” Trump said, “but we couldn’t give up all of the sanctions for that.”
The president said Kim did promise to stop all nuclear testing. “I trust him and take him at his word,” he added.
And he said the two leaders discussed the torture of American Otto Warmbier while in North Korean Custody which led to his death. “Some really bad things happened to Otto,” President Trump said. “Some really, really bad things. But he tells me he didn’t know about it. And I will take him at his word.”
The president is taking heat for that, but even some of his toughest critics praising him for not making a bad deal.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said, “I’m glad that the president walked away from that. Diplomacy is important. We always support it, but the prospects for success seemed dim.”
President Trump is now flying back after apparently watching some of his former lawyer Michael Cohen’s testimony on Capitol Hill, which raised questions of possible legal problems for the president.
“He lied a lot, but it was very interesting because he didn’t lie about one thing,” President Trump said. “He said no collusion with the Russian hoax.”
The president and Kim have no plans right now for a third summit. The president says he hopes the two will meet again soon, but then added, “But it may not be for a long time.”