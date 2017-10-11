North Korea targets U.S. power grid

(NBC News) – A cybersecurity firm is warning that North Korea has targeted U.S. power companies in an apparent effort to disrupt the nation’s electrical grid.
A report from the security firm FireEye, obtained exclusively by NBC News, states hackers linked to North Korea sent “spearphishing” emails to employees of power companies. Those emails contained malware that could infect a user’s computer if downloaded.
There is no evidence that the hacking attempts were successful, but FireEye assessed that the targeting of electric utilities could be related to increasing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, potentially foreshadowing a disruptive cyberattack.
“This is a signal that North Korea is a player in the cyber-intrusion field and it is growing in its ability to hurt us,” said C. Frank Figliuzzi, a former chief of counterintelligence at the FBI.
Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2zfyiGo