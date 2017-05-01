North Korea tensions rise

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News Channel) – It was another surprise statement from President Trump Monday. The President told Bloomberg News that he “would be honored to sit down with North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, under the right circumstances.”
This coming on the same day that North Korea’s foreign ministry responded to the U.S. policy of “maximum pressure and engagement” by saying they would speed up their nuclear program “to a maximum pace.”
Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo was on an unannounced visit to South Korea, meeting with U.S. officials, as well as embassy officials, to talk strategy after that failed missile test on the part of the North Koreans on Saturday.
Also reaching out to this key ally, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster, who spoke to his South Korean counterpart over the weekend.
And added to the mix, Japan sent in its largest warship to the region.
A helicopter carrier, whose mission is to protect a U.S. supply vessel, is heading toward the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier group.