North Korea threatens “severe lesson”

(NBC News) – In a rare show of unity the United States, Russia and China are united on North Korea.

The United Nations Security Council has voted unanimously to tighten sanctions in response to recent missile tests.

“This is the most stringent set of sanctions on any country in a generation,” United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said of the vote.

North Korea, meanwhile, has angrily warned of “thousands fold revenge” against the U.S. if any military action is taken.

