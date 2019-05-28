North Koreans have to bribe officials to survive, U.N. report alleges

GENEVA, Switzerland (NBC) – North Koreans must pay bribes to survive. Corruption is endemic there. That’s just one conclusion of a new U.N. survey of over 200 North Koreans who defected.
The former President of Chile and present Chief of the U.N.’s Agency on Human Rights said 40% of the population—or almost 11 million people—are chronically short of food.
Michelle Bachelet said conditions are expected to deteriorate after one of the worst harvests in decades.
Defectors said many North Koreans bribe government officials so they don’t have to work jobs that pay nothing so they can earn money in jobs in an informal market.
“The government fails to provide life’s basic necessities and yet maintains one of the world’s largest standing armies,” stated U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. “People who would try to turn to rudimentary markets, risk being arrested and face the worst of human rights violations. There is also a system of unpaid mandatory labor.”
North Korea dismissed the report as politically motivated and blames the humanitarian crisis on U.N. sanctions.
U.S. and U.N. sanctions were imposed on North Korea after its nuclear and ballistic missile tests in 2006.