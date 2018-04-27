North, South Korean leaders meet for summit

PANMUNJOM, South Korea (APTN/NBCNC) – South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held the first North-South Korea summit in more than a decade Friday.
Kim said he was ready for “heartfelt, sincere and honest” talks with Moon on pending issues and that the Koreas must not repeat the past where they were “unable to fulfill our agreements.”
He did not make any direct mention of the North Korean nuclear issue in the part of his talks with Moon that were shown on live television.
Moon said in response there were high expectations surrounding the inter-Korean summit and that they produce an agreement that would please the people of the Koreas and also “everyone around the world, who hope for peace.”