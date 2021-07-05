Northbound I-5 shut down overnight due to multi-vehicle crash

MEDFORD, Ore. – Interstate 5 northbound between Phoenix and the south Medford exit was shut down overnight after two cars plowed into an ambulance that was pulled over for a separate crash.
Oregon State Police said the ambulance was responding to a rollover crash on the northbound side of the freeway near milepost 27 at about 11:00 p.m. Sunday.
OSP said shortly after, two cars traveling at the normal highway speed crashed into the ambulance, sending multiple people to the hospital.
I-5 northbound was shut down during the extended crash investigation.
At least four people were taken to the hospital including two medical personnel and one firefighter. Their conditions are unknown Monday morning.
After being shut down for hours, I-5 northbound between Phoenix and Medford was back open at about 6:30 a.m. Monday.