Northern California doctor arrested for sexually exploiting patients

REDDING, Calif. – Criminal charges have been filed against a Redding physician after accusations of inappropriate physical contact with patients were made.
On Thursday, the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office charged Redding neurologist Hamid Rabiee with nine felony counts, including sexual exploitation of patients, sexual battery by restraint, and false imprisonment.
The D.A.’s office said the charges stem from multiple separate complaints from four female patients under Dr. Rabiee’s care. Each of the alleged victims claims Dr. Rabiee touched their intimate parts under the guise of legitimate medical treatment. Victims reported he touched their buttocks, breast and vaginal areas.
All alleged victims were not aware of the others’ reports, prosecutors said. The incidents reportedly occurred over a five-year period.
According to Medical Board of California records, Hamid Rabiee is a licensed physician with no record of past administrative disciplinary actions or misdemeanor convictions. Licensing details show he graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and Health Services in Iran in 1986.
Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Redding Police Department.