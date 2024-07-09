Northern California’s Bogus Fire now over 400 acres, 10% contained

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Bogus Fire burning east of Montague in northern California is now 10% contained.

According to a Facebook post by CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit, updated mapping was released Tuesday morning which indicated the fire is at 411 acres.

Crews were able to stop the forward rate of spread early Tuesday morning, however evacuations remain in place.

Firefighters will be working to strengthen containment lines and extinguish hotspots throughout the day.

CAL FIRE asks community members to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

