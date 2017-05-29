Northern Lights dance above Crater Lake

Joe Spendolini said two natural wonders combined above the Crater Lake Caldera on the night of May 27.
He took over 200 photos of the Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, dancing above the lake.
According to Joe, the Northern Lights aren’t usually seen this far south. But conditions were just right on Saturday night.
He said Earth was hit with “a pretty good geomagnetic storm, which is what created a large and intense aurora…”
The charged particles from the sun collide with Earth’s magnetosphere, causing the atmosphere to light up as the particles lose energy.
Joe said he headed up to Crater Lake after seeing a post about the storm on the “Aurora Alerts” Facebook Page.
Even though Joe wasn’t able to take a true time-lapse video of the event, he was able to string together over 100 still images to create a slideshow of the special event.
