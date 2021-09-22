Northwest hospitals wrestle with ICU rationing due to influx of COVID patients

In Spokane, Washington, MultiCare Deaconess Hospital is turning down more than half of patient transfer requests from other states because there’s not enough room.
When asked how frustrating is it that a year-and-a-half into this pandemic, hospitals are still having to deal with this, Dr. Ben Arthurs replied with a sigh, “This was a really tough week. I’m finishing the end of seven days in the ICU and I will tell you, it’s an emotional roller coaster.”
As COVID cases surge across parts of the Northwest, some hospitals are considering whether to activate what’s known as “crisis standards of care,” essentially, guidelines for how to ration resources.
Several miles down the freeway is the Idaho border; a state with few COVID restrictions, no mask mandate, and one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.
Dr. Todd Hoopman said, “Idaho is known for its prideful independence. And so, we have certainly struggled with vaccination rates. As we know, and that struggle has translated into a hospital system and a health care system that’s overwhelmed.” To relieve the pressure on hospitals, one vaccine clinic is also being converted into a monoclonal antibody treatment center.
In Montana, Billings Clinic is already limiting ECMO treatments, external machines that can function as a critical patients’ heart and lungs.
NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez toured its ICU earlier this month and met 24-year-old COVID patient Patrick Burshia, who said, “I would not wish this on my worst enemy at all.”
Days later, Patrick was placed on a ventilator and this weekend passed away. He leaves behind a young son.
Billings Clinic nurse Christy Baxter said, “Every time we moved him. We weren’t sure if the end was going to be in that moment. And so I just wanted to be there to hold this hand.”