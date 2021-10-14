Norway bow and arrow attack investigated as act of terrorism

They said they have arrested a 37-year old man. He is a citizen of neighboring Denmark but apparently lived in the small town of Kongsberg where this attack took place.
Police haven’t released his name or a motive. But they are saying he is a recent convert to Islam and there had been concerns that he had become radicalized. They also said he appears to have acted alone and at this time they are not looking for any other suspects.
The attack began at 7:15 p.m. local time Wednesday night. The suspect allegedly opened fire with a bow and arrow in downtown Kongsberg in the shopping district. He killed four women and one man before being arrested.
An attack with a bow and arrow would be unusual anywhere in the world, but especially in Norway—a safe, small Scandinavian country with low rates of crime. Police usually don’t carry guns there.
But of course, ten years ago it was the site of that massacre on the island of Utøya where a white supremacist killed 77 people including many teenagers.
So Norway is shaken and in grief again today.