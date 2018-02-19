Why Norway is dominating the Winter Games

OSLO, Norway. (CNN) – Norway swept the competition aside to win the gold medal in the men’s ski jumping team event Monday. It is now leading the medal table with 11 golds to Germany’s 10.
Sports commentator Esten o. Sæther spoke to CNN affiliate Dagbladet about the reasons behind Norway’s domination in the winter games. He said, “I think the main reason is the culture. You know we have a saying that in the weeks since we are born with skis. And that’s that’s really an important thing in our daily life. We like to go skiing. First of all, we like to go cross-country skiing. And we are also very happy to be in the mountains. So we have that daily routine of taking care of yourself to have fun with sports. And also it’s a big success because we have that national wide Sports Club in every local society. It’s an open sports club that takes care of the children. And that gives every child an opportunity to be in sport and to be seen by other adults and to play with other children. And the whole society is so interested in sport that we are strengthening the culture each year. So this success it’s not a big surprise for us. Norway is winter sport.”