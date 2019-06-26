Home
Notre Dame fire remains under investigation, criminal activity ruled out

PARIS, France (NBC) – French authorities have ruled out criminal violations in their investigation of the devastating fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said to Wednesday that there is no evidence to suggest that the fire that destroyed large parts of the cathedral was criminal.

Authorities are still probing the possibility of negligence.

They said an electrical fault or a burning cigarette may have been responsible for the fire that gutted the centuries-old landmark on April 15th. So the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

