NRA backs probe of “bump fire” stocks

Washington D.C. (NBC News) – Republicans are signaling they’re willing to take a modest step on gun control in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre.
They’re considering a ban on “bump fire stocks,” attachments that modify guns to fire almost like fully automatic weapons.
“What you’ll see is very discreet piece of legislation aimed at a very specific problem – not a broad gun rights or gun advocate or gun control bill,” predicts MSNBC and conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.
The National Rifle Association is also on board, urging the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to reconsider whether bump stocks should have been legalized in the first place. In the same statement, the organization called for an expansion of right to carry laws.
At the White House shortly after the NRA issued its statement, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that President Donald Trump is aware that Congress wants to take a look at bump stocks.
“We’d like to be a part of that conversation,” she said. “We’re open to that moving forward.”
A dozen bump stocks were found in the shooter’s hotel room after Sunday’s massacre in Las Vegas, leading some top Republicans who are generally hostile to gun restrictions to call for congressional action on the devices.
Moderate Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida announced Thursday that he’s working on a bipartisan bill to ban bump stocks with Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, a rising star in his party.
“For the first time in decades, there is growing bipartisan consensus for firearm reform, a polarizing issue that has deeply divided Republicans and Democrats,” Curbelo said in a statement.
