NTSB shares new details on pilot’s fatal crash fighting Oregon wildfires

Author: Evan Watson (KGW)
IZEE, Ore. (KGW) – A pilot helping fight the Falls wildfire in eastern Oregon turned into an area with “visibility concerns” before his fatal crash, according to a preliminary investigation report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
The report doesn’t identify why the pilot’s plane veered toward an area with “Temporary Flight Restrictions,” crashing into trees and leaving a debris path roughly 1,000-feet long.
James Bailey Maxwell, 74, was killed in the July 25 crash of the BLM-contracted single engine air tanker, which can carry 800 gallons of water or retardant.
Maxwell, an experienced pilot with approximately 24,000 hours of flight time, was helping fight wildfires near the Malheur National Forest.
The NTSB preliminary investigation report says Maxwell and another wildfire pilot were on their way to a third drop when Maxwell maneuvered away from a column of smoke near the northwestern corner of an active TFR area.
The trailing pilot reported he didn’t want to fly through the TFR corner due to “visibility concerns.” Maxwell agreed, per the report, and switched places with the other pilot.
After taking the lead and turning west away from the TFR area, the now-leading pilot said he quickly lost sight of Maxwell’s airplane.
Flight path data shows that shortly after Maxwell moved to a trailing position behind the other airplane, his plane took a right turn to the northeast towards the fire suppression site.
NTSB investigators found a wreckage debris path about 1,000 feet long with “all major components of the airplane” observed throughout this path.
They said the first identified point of contact was a series of damaged trees and the fuselage ended up resting upright against a tree.
Maxwell’s plane had flown out of the Burns municipal airport.
In a statement posted online a few days after the crash, the U.S. Forest Service-Malheur National Forest said the wildfire fighting community is mourning one of their own, as Maxwell spent 54 years of his life flying.
“The Maxwell family and firefighters are grateful for the support being expressed throughout the community and online,” the statement said, in part.
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek ordered flags at Oregon state public buildings to be flown at half-staff from July 31 through Aug. 1 in honor of Maxwell.
“Firefighters in the field look out for one another. When harm falls on one, it is felt by all,” Kotek said, in part. “I want to thank all those who were a part of the search efforts for the recovered SEAT, and everyone fighting fires right now.”
