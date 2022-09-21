NTSB wants drunk driving prevention in new vehicles

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The National Transportation Safety Board wants all new vehicles to include drunk driving detectors. The board pushed for the new safety measure Tuesday.

It would require all new vehicles to include technology that can detect if drivers have been drinking alcohol or are otherwise impaired.

The board also wants new vehicles to have speed-related technology it says could help prevent tens of thousands of fatalities.

However, there’s no word from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about how the measure is progressing.

But the group reports that 32 people die of alcohol-related collisions every day, more than 11,000 every year.