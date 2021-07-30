Numerous COVID-19 outbreaks reported in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – Several COVID-19 outbreaks are being reported in Jackson County, including at a Medford healthcare provider.
Asante released the following statement on Friday, July 30:
“The outbreak at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center involved seven employees from one department. This is the first outbreak experienced at the hospital since last December. The initial exposure was from a patient to two employees in a high-risk area of patient care. We continue to assess any exposures to see where and how we can improve our safety measures. Keeping employees and patients safe has been our priority since the beginning of the pandemic 18 months ago.”
Jackson County Public Health sent out an update the same day:
“Jackson County Public Health is seeing an increase in outbreaks primarily among congregate living and workplaces.
“The OHA reports workplace outbreaks that have a minimum of 30 workers with at least 5 associated cases of COVID-19. This includes workers and their close contacts (e.g., household members, family, and friends). The OHA is publishing data on cases and deaths in care facilities, senior living communities, and congregate living settings that have three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases or one or more deaths.
“Workplace outbreaks and congregate living settings can be found in the Oregon Health Authority’s Weekly Outbreak Report. Please reference this report for updated information on workplace outbreaks.
“Jackson County Public Health is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak associated with Food 4 Less. Jackson County Public Health began investigating this as a potential outbreak on July 16, 2021. At this time, there are 7 cases linked to this outbreak. This is an ongoing investigation.
“Jackson County Public Health is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak associated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. Jackson County Public Health began investigating this as a potential outbreak on July 19, 2021. At this time, there are 7 cases linked to this outbreak. This is an ongoing investigation.
“Jackson County Public Health is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at Lakeland Senior Living. As of 12:01 am on July 29, 2021, this outbreak has a total of 7 cases and 1 COVID-19 related death. This is an ongoing investigation.
“Jackson County Public Health is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at Farmington SquareMedford. As of 12:01 am on July 29, 2021, this outbreak has a total of 35 cases and 3 COVID-19 related deaths. This is an ongoing investigation.”
On Friday, Jackson County Public Health reported a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, marking a new record of daily cases.
Public health officials stated the virus will continue to impact the community and push hospitals to capacity until more people get vaccinated.