Numerous new laws take effect nationwide for 2020

It’s 2020, and with all the excitement about the New Year, you may want to make sure you’re staying within the lanes of the law. Here’s what you need to know about new laws in this new year.
Starting January 1, 2020, the minimum wage is going up in 21 states.
According to the national employment law project, in 17 of the 47 jurisdictions where wages are going up the new rate will reach or exceed $15 per hour.
But it’s not good news for every minimum wage earner. The federal minimum wage remains at $7.25 for non-tipped employees.
Big news in the Midwest: pot smokers can rejoice. Beginning January 1, anyone 21 and older can buy and possess recreational marijuana in Illinois.
Under the new law, residents can possess up to 30 grams of marijuana, 5 grams of concentrate and no more than 500 milligrams of THC in cannabis-infused products.
The new law also pardons individuals with nonviolent convictions for amounts of marijuana up to 30 grams.
In New York, there is no more cash bail. The state became the latest to end the money bail system for nearly all misdemeanor and non-violent felony cases.
The new law could free thousands of incarcerated people from pretrial detention.
Hundreds of other laws will also take effect Wednesday, including in Oregon, which is now implementing a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags at grocery stores.
In Florida, if you like to text and drive, don’t unless you want a $30 ticket for non-moving violations or a $60 ticket if your texting and driving.
And some might say it’s a sign of the times. The State of Texas will now require local school districts to stock bleeding control kits. The kits will be equipped with tourniquets, chest seals and compression bandages. Both students and teachers will be trained in how to use them.
2019 social movements also inspired changes in laws in 2020. For instance, the “Me Too” movement had more people coming forward with their experiences of sexual abuse. In response, some states are relaxing deadlines to bring lawsuits against people accused of previous offenses.