Numerous vehicles damaged by pumpkins in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are looking for at least one vandal who is traveling around the city throwing pumpkins at vehicles.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said starting on October 7, they started complaints of vandalism. Those reports now number nearly 50.
Police determined someone has been driving around town throwing whole pumpkins and other objects at vehicles.
The vehicle is described as a late 90s or early 2000s Buick Century or Regal—or perhaps a similar model. It’s thought to be tan or gold with a large, round dent on the passenger side rear quarter panel. It also has star-shaped rims.
Police are offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in the crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 541-450-6260.