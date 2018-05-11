Nurses optimistic of their future

Medford, Ore.- Nurses from Providence Medford Medical Center say they are optimistic about reaching an agreement with the hospital.
This comes after nurses claim a staffing shortage is hurting patient care and resulting in them being overworked.
A group of them met with administrators from the hospital late into Thursday night hoping to reach an agreement on a new contract.
While nurses walked away from the meeting without a finalized contract, they say there has been significant process.
At this point there’s not a set date for both parties to meet again.
