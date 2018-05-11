Home
Nurses optimistic of their future

Nurses optimistic of their future

Health News Local News , , , ,

Medford, Ore.- Nurses from Providence Medford Medical Center say they are optimistic about reaching an agreement with the hospital.

This comes after nurses claim a staffing shortage is hurting patient care and resulting in them being overworked.

A group of them met with administrators from the hospital late into Thursday night hoping to reach an agreement on a new contract.

While nurses walked away from the meeting without a finalized contract, they say there has been significant process.

At this point there’s not a set date for both parties to meet again.

Karen Tang

NBC5 News reporter Karen Tang graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in communications and a master’s in journalism.

Before coming to Medford, Karen was an intern at WUSA9 and NBC News Channel in Washington D.C.

During her time in Maryland, Karen was an NCAA Division I student-athlete on the Maryland gymnastics team. She competed against Big Ten universities and made the Big Ten All-Championship team.

When Karen isn’t reporting, she’s at the gym working out, taking pictures with her dog Boomer and searching for the best food in Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics