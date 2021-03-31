Home
Nursing home COVID cases decline

(NBC) There’s good news Wednesday on the number of COVID cases in the nation’s nursing homes.

Data from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living shows a 96% decline in new COVID cases among senior residents since the peak in December of last year.

The new report also shows COVID-related deaths in nursing homes declined by 91% since December 2020.

Experts say the trend shows that when long-term care is prioritized, as with the national vaccine rollout, the vulnerable elderly population can be protected.

