Nutella discount sparks chaos in France

THEDING, France (CNN) – There is a saying amongst chocolate-spread connoisseurs that although you can’t buy happiness, you can buy a jar of Nutella.
So, when a French supermarket chain discounted the chocolatey goodness by 70%, shoppers were keen to get more than their fair share.
Chaotic scenes were reported at branches of a supermarket as customers fought to take advantage of the offer.
Videos posted online showed the lengths to which people were prepared to go in order to get their hands on the spread.
A particular video was taken by Kheira Dak, in Theding, Lorraine region, on Thursday.
Dak didn’t know about the Nutella discount when she went to the supermarket to do her shopping.
She told CNN that after the supermarket opened its doors, people rushed to the Nutella pots, banging on each other.
The manager had to call the police.