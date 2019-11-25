NWS predicts high winds and snow this week

MEDFORD, Ore. – Forecasters are warning southwestern Oregonians about a possibly severe weather system this week.
The National Weather Service said a “historically strong” low-pressure system will likely bring strong winds to the southern Oregon coast Tuesday afternoon. Power outages are possible and the area around Highway 101 is being considered “dangerous. Strong winds will spill over to the Rogue Valley as well.
The NWS advised that anyone who has Christmas decorations should secure them inside until after the storm passes.
The National Weather Service said if you plan on traveling, it’s best to avoid Tuesday and Wednesday of possible due to the potential weather system. All passes will likely be affected by snowfall. “Bottom line is, be where you need to be by 8-10 am Tuesday morning or wait until Wednesday afternoon,” the NWS said.