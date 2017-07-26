NWS: Strong thunderstorm hitting in Lake County

Lake County, Ore. – The National Weather Service said a strong thunderstorm will affect Lake County and eastern Klamath County Wednesday.
A special weather statement from the agency said a thunderstorm 36 miles north of Lakeview is moving north at 10 miles-per-hour.
NWS reports winds in excess of 30 miles-per-hour and pea-size hail are possible with this storm.
Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning strikes were occurring as of 2:28 p.m.
According to experts, lightning can strike 10 miles away from the active storm-area. They advise the public to seek shelter inside a large building or vehicle.
NWS said the storm may intensify.