NY bans declawing of cats

ALBANY, N.Y. – New York has become the first state to ban the declawing of cats.
The State of New York joins most of Europe, several Canadian provinces and a growing list of U.S. cities banning declawing of cats.
Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the bill Monday, saying, “By banning this archaic practice, we will ensure that animals are no longer subjected to these inhumane and unnecessary procedures.”
Animal welfare advocates and many veterinarians say the once-common operation is unnecessary and cruel.
Declawing a cat involves slicing through the bone to amputate the first segment of a cat’s toes.
Supporters of the new law predict this will lead to similar proposals across the country.
Under the bill, veterinarians could still perform the declawing procedure for medical reasons, such as infection or injury.
According to the Paw Project, bills to prohibit the procedure are pending in several states, including New Jersey, California and Massachusetts.