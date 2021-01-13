NYC canceling Trump Organization contracts

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – New York City is severing all its contracts with The Trump Organization.
Mayor Bill de Blasio appeared on Morning Joe Wednesday and announced the city will cut all of its management contracts with The Trump Organization, costing the outgoing president millions of dollars in annual revenue.
De Blasio says the contracts allowed the city to break them if a vendor’s leadership broke the law, and said Trump’s “inciting an insurrection” was clearly “criminal activity.”
The four contracts to operate the Central Park Carousel, the Wollman and Lasker skating rinks, and the Ferry Point Golf Course are worth about $17 million a year to Trump’s business.
A spokesperson for The Trump Organization issued the following statement on de Blasio’s announcement:
“Yet another example of Mayor De Blasio’s blatant disregard for the facts. The City of New York has no legal right to end our contracts and if they elect to proceed, they will owe the Trump Organization over $30 million dollars. This is noting more than political discrimination, an attempt to infringe on the First Amendment and we plan to fight vigorously.”