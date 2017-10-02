O.J. Simpson freed

(NBC News) – O.J. Simpson was released on parole early Sunday after serving nine years in a Nevada prison for a botched sports memorabilia heist, officials announced.
The 70-year-old former NFL star and actor was freed from Lovelock Correctional Center just after midnight (3:08 a.m. ET) “in an effort to ensure public safety and reduce the potential for incident,” the Nevada Corrections Department said.
Simpson is expected to remain in Nevada for the immediate future; Florida and California, where he has lived in the past, did not receive requests for transfer before his release, officials said.
And Florida’s attorney general said the Sunshine State didn’t want him.
“The specter of his residing in comfort in Florida should not be an option,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement Friday. “Our state should not become a country club for this convicted criminal.”
Simpson lost his home near Miami to foreclosure in 2012. But two of his children, Justin and Sydney, also live in Florida.
Read More: http://nbcnews.to/2fDCeIp