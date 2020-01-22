O.J. Simpson sues Vegas hotel for defamation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (NBC) – A Las Vegas hotel says O.J. Simpson is “too tarnished” to be defamed.
The hall of fame quarterback was banned from the Cosmopolitan hotel in 2017 after allegedly becoming drunk and disruptive.
Simpson later filed a defamation lawsuit against the hotel. But the hotel’s attorneys claim Simpson’s reputation is too tarnished, citing his criminal and civil trials for the death of his late wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1994 as well as Simpson’s imprisonment for armed robbery in 2007.
Simpson denies the accusations, saying he received a notice about the ban but not a reason why.
He also blames hotel staff for alerting media outlets like TMZ about the incident.