Oakland bans background checks on potential renters

John Jones III got out of prison in 2012 and struggled to find a place to live in Oakland, despite his well-paying job as an aviation mechanic. He said he’s among the many who left prison only to end up on the streets, contributing to Oakland’s serious homeless crisis.
Dan Kalb, an Oakland City Council member, spoke about the ban. “This will allow people to move forward,” he explained. “This will reduce recidivism.” That’s why he’s been lobbying hard for the Oakland City Council to pass the Fair Chance Housing ordinance. It says landlords will no longer be allowed to turn down potential renters because of criminal convictions.
Jones said, “When you have a safe place to call home, when you’re talking about family reunification, you’re in a stronger position to get a job, to go to school, to get help that you need.”
Oakland City Council member Larry Reid said the ordinance will even benefit his own son who will get out of prison in just a few months. “So this piece of legislation is going to make a huge difference in his life as he begins to do the things that he ought to be doing to improve the quality of his life and for my two granddaughters,” Reid said.
The California Apartment Association, which represents landlords, told KPIX 5, “The ordinance is the most extreme law in the state.” But the group does not plan to challenge it in court.
There are people who might say, “Wait a minute. If you had a criminal history you might be a troublemaker. And landlords have the right to vet whoever is going to be coming through their doors.”
Jones said, “Yes, well my response to that is this: as someone who is formerly incarcerated, I have both a civic duty and a moral obligation to give back to my community. We’ve all made mistakes. Who wants to be permanently punished for mistakes they have made?”
Landlords in Oakland will still be allowed to verify employment, income, and rental history, as well as prior landlord references.