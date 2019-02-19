Oasis Center opens to help addicts recover

MEDFORD, Ore. – A new addictions recovery clinic has opened in Medford.
Staff at the Oasis Center said they are focused not only on helping addicts recover, but also on keeping families together through the process.
Oasis Clinic Co-Founder Dr. Kerri Hecox said, “We want to bring together child development, which is a high-risk time, and on-going support for addictions recovery and meet both those needs at the same time so the family can be as healthy as possible”.
The clinic aims to make it easy on parents by providing childcare. They also provide classes for all the patients to get them through the entire recovery process and help to prevent relapse.