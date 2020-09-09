Obenchain Fire evacuation update

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – The Obenchain Fire burning in northern Jackson County is prompting more evacuation notices.
The fire was first reported Tuesday afternoon east of Eagle Point. At last report Tuesday afternoon, the fire was an estimated 1,700 acres.
The latest evacuation orders around the fire were issued at about 9:00 a.m. Wednesday. They include Level 3 (Go!) from Butte Falls Road north along both sides of Highway 62 west to Rogue River to Brophy Road at the south end of Shady Cove. The City of Shady Cove will remain in a Level 2 (be set) evacuation status until further notice.
A temporary evacuation point has been set up at the Jackson County Expo in Central Point. However, sheltering is not available.