Ocean salmon season in S. Oregon likely to close

Portland, Ore. – It could be a rough salmon season for southern Oregon and northern California fishermen.
The Pacific Fishery Management Council is suggesting closing this year’s ocean salmon season from the Humbug Creek Area south of Port Orford down to Eureka.
That means salmon fishing off the coast will not be allowed in 2017 out of Gold Beach or Brookings.
PFMC said the move is aimed at protecting Klamath River fall Chinook, where returns “are projected to be the lowest on record in 2017 due to drought, disease, poor ocean conditions, and other issues.”
Council Chair Herb Pollard said, “We have made the tough decisions and implemented fishery restrictions to protect salmon stocks while providing at least some opportunity for commercial recreational, and tribal ocean salmon fishing along much of the west coast.”
PFMS’s ocean salmon season recommendations will be forwarded to the National Marine Fisheries Service for approval by May 1, 2017.
Council staff said the recommendation will very likely be approved by NMFS.