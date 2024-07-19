Ocean-themed program to debut at Grants Pass library this weekend

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Museum of Natural and Cultural History is debuting an ocean-themed program at the Grants Pass branch of the Josephine Community Library this weekend.

On Saturday, folks of all ages are invited to learn about the wonders of Oregon’s coast and underwater environments in a program called Journey Under the Sea. There will be a meet and greet with local marine educators as well as opportunities to participate in hands-on activities to gain a deeper appreciation for the ocean.

The event takes place between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Grants Pass library branch on Northwest C Street.

Journey Under the Sea is free and open to the public, however space is limited.

