Octavia Spencer: Jessica Chastain helped me get 5x pay

PARK CITY, Utah (CNN) – Actress Octavia Spencer said Jessica Chastain helped her get five times the salary she was asking for in a new movie they’re acting in together.
Spencer shared the story during a panel at the Sundance Film Festival.
The pair costarred in the movie “The Help” back in 2011 and remained close friends.
The two are reuniting for an as-yet-untitled holiday comedy produced and co-written by Chastain.
Universal is releasing the film.
According to Spencer, in a phone conversation last year the friends talked about unequal pay between women of color and white women.
In response, Chastain vowed they would get paid the same for the movie.
Chastain told her she would negotiate their salaries as a package deal.
Spencer said it turns out they will be earning five times what they were asking for.