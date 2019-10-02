October is ‘Fire Prevention Awareness Month’

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Fire season may be over, but Fire Prevention Awareness Month is just beginning.
Fire officials say the month of October is devoted to educating people about how and why fires spark, especially what to do in the event of an emergency.
They want you to plan and practice your house fire emergency plans. That includes checking that smoke alarms are installed and working as well as knowing two ways out of every room in your home.
“We’re going into that season where we do typically see more fires cause we’re having more parties and there’s more cooking and involvement going on in the home,” said Ashley Blakely, Fire District 3. “Right now is a great time to kind of push those safety tips.”
Fire District 3 is also able to install proper working smoke alarms into your home.
The agency says they could be in each bedroom, outside the hallway, and on each level of the home. So, if you are within Fire District 3’s area, give them a call and they’ll install them for free.
