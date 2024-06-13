ODF and Cal Fire cooperate on jurisdiction along California-Oregon border

MEDFORD, Ore. – With the official start of fire season behind us, we are already seeing fires pop up.

So what happens when a fire is close to or just over the California-Oregon border such as the Cod Fire in Hornbrook earlier this week?

Oregon Department of Forestry and Cal Fire have agreements in place for the initial attack on new fires, responding immediately to anything less than 25 miles over the border.

After the initial response and jurisdiction is determined, control is taken by the corresponding agency.

“Fire really doesn’t know boundaries with jurisdictions so in a way we have to be really flexible with that too,” said Natalie Weber, public information officer for ODF in Southwest Oregon. “Having those agreements really helps us to put all of our resources where they need to be and be strategic in helping each other with incidents that are emerging.”

ODF says every situation is different depending on the severity and need.

The agency shares resources to keep the border safe and fire free.

