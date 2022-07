WILDERVILLE, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry says its working on a fire south of Wilderville, OR. ODF is calling it the Cheney Creek Fire.

ODF sent both of its Type 2 Helicopters and a crew of Type 3 Helicopters to the scene because the location is so remote.

ODF said numerous engines are also on scene.

Right now, ODF estimates the fire is burning 10 to 12 acres. Josephine County Emergency Management says there are currently no evacuation orders in place.