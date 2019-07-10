Home
ODF crew injured in Josephine County crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Three firefighters were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said one of their crews was involved in a crash on Redwood Highway (Highway 101) near Hayes Hill in Josephine County.

“Three of our firefighters were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” and ODF spokesperson said, “and thankfully, all are expected to be okay.”

Rural Metro Fire said the crash was believed to have been caused by a compact car that crossed the median, striking the ODF pickup truck.

The driver of the compact car was reportedly cited for failing to stay in their lane of travel.

